Central Arkansas plays Hawaii on 5-game road slide

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1)

Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits Hawaii looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 3-0 in home games. Hawaii is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears are 0-5 on the road. Central Arkansas gives up 75.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

Hawaii scores 77.2 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 75.8 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 12.2 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 51.0% for Hawaii.

Tucker Anderson is averaging 12.6 points for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 12.3 points for Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

