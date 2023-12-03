Central Arkansas plays Hawaii on 5-game road skid

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1)

Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -20.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas travels to Hawaii looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 3-0 at home. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Noel Coleman averaging 9.0.

The Bears are 0-5 on the road. Central Arkansas ranks sixth in the ASUN with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Ubong Abasi Etim averaging 8.6.

Hawaii makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Central Arkansas’ 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Hawaii has given up to its opponents (42.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 12.2 points for Hawaii.

Tucker Anderson is averaging 12.6 points for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for Central Arkansas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

