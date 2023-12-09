Central Arkansas plays Eastern Illinois on 6-game road skid

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5)

Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas will aim to end its six-game road slide when the Bears play Eastern Illinois.

The Panthers are 4-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 0-6 on the road. Central Arkansas is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Illinois averages 71.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 77.1 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas scores 7.9 more points per game (70.2) than Eastern Illinois gives up to opponents (62.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Swayer Jr. averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Kooper Jacobi is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.1 points for Eastern Illinois.

Tucker Anderson is averaging 13.7 points for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

