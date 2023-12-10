Central Arkansas plays Eastern Illinois on 6-game road skid

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5)

Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas will try to break its six-game road losing streak when the Bears take on Eastern Illinois.

The Panthers are 4-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears have gone 0-6 away from home. Central Arkansas has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Eastern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kooper Jacobi is scoring 12.1 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 10.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.8% for Eastern Illinois.

Johannes Kirispuu is averaging 6.3 points and 5.5 assists for the Bears. Tucker Anderson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.