Cent. Conn. St. visits Tynes and Maine

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) at Maine Black Bears (7-4) Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) at Maine Black Bears (7-4)

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Kellen Tynes scored 21 points in Maine’s 74-65 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Black Bears are 2-1 on their home court. Maine ranks ninth in the America East in rebounding with 29.0 rebounds. Peter Filipovity leads the Black Bears with 6.7 boards.

The Blue Devils are 1-4 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Maine’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Maine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Clayton is averaging eight points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Black Bears. Tynes is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is shooting 60.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 10.3 points for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.