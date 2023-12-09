Cent. Conn. St. visits Tynes and Maine

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) at Maine Black Bears (7-4) Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) at Maine Black Bears (7-4)

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Kellen Tynes scored 21 points in Maine’s 74-65 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Black Bears are 2-1 on their home court. Maine has a 3-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-4 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Maine averages 70.5 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 69.1 Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tynes is averaging 14.5 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

Kellen Amos is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 assists. Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.3 points for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.