Cent. Conn. St. plays Fordham after Jones’ 22-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-7) at Fordham Rams (5-6) New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-7) at Fordham Rams (5-6)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the Fordham Rams after Jordan Jones scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 79-74 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Rams have gone 3-3 at home. Fordham is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils are 2-5 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Fordham averages 71.0 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 68.6 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Fordham gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Joshua Rivera is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.