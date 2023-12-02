Cent. Conn. St. hosts Holy Cross in non-conference play

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-4) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-4)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Cent. Conn. St. for a non-conference matchup.

The Blue Devils are 1-1 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks third in the NEC with 15.8 assists per game led by Kellen Amos averaging 3.8.

The Crusaders have gone 1-2 away from home. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Octave averaging 4.6.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Blue Devils. Amos is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 35.9% for Cent. Conn. St..

Joe Nugent is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 7.3 points. Octave is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for Holy Cross.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.