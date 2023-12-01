Cent. Conn. St. faces Holy Cross in non-conference action

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-4) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-4)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. and Holy Cross face off in non-conference action.

The Blue Devils are 1-1 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is fifth in the NEC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdul Momoh averaging 1.7.

The Crusaders are 1-2 in road games. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot League with 28.4 rebounds per game led by Joseph Octave averaging 6.5.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 73.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 77.5 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 35.9% for Cent. Conn. St..

Octave is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 9.5 points for Holy Cross.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

