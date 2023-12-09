Cattoor’s 19 points lead Virginia Tech past Valparaiso 71-50

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor matched his season high with 19 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 71-50…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor matched his season high with 19 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 71-50 win over Valparaiso on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools.

Virginia Tech has won two straight after falling to No. 19 Florida Atlantic and Auburn back-to-back. The Hokies knocked off Louisville in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener Sunday.

Virginia Tech (7-3) took the lead for good on Cattoor’s 3-pointer that made it 8-5 three minutes into the game. Brandon Rechsteiner’s trey with 6:28 left pushed the lead to 10 points and the Hokies never looked back to earn their fifth home-court win of the season. Cattoor hit a pair of 3-pointers to start the second half, pushing the lead to 45-27.

Cattoor also scored 19 points in the Hokies’ 82-75 win over Boise State at the ESPN Events Invitational tournament. On Saturday, he hit 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 6 from the arc, and was 6-for-6 from the line. Lynn Kidd was 6-for-6 from the line among his 14 points and grabbed six boards. Tyler Nickel scored his 12 points by hitting 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and added three assists.

Isaiah Stafford led Valparaiso (4-6) with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists. Jaxon Edwards had 13 points and five boards.

Virginia Tech plays host to Vermont on Saturday. Valparaiso plays host to Chicago State on Saturday.

