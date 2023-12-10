Live Radio
Carter’s 18 lead Providence past Brown 74-54

The Associated Press

December 10, 2023, 2:37 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter’s 18 points helped Providence defeat Brown 74-54 on Sunday.

Carter also contributed five rebounds for the Friars (8-2). Bryce Hopkins added 17 points and seven rebounds. Josh Oduro finished with 13 points.

Nana Owusu-Anane led the Bears (3-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Brown also got 13 points from Kino Lilly Jr.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

