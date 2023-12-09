Carter, Kaluma power Kansas State to 75-60 win over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 21 points, 19 in the first half, and Arthur Kaluma added a…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 21 points, 19 in the first half, and Arthur Kaluma added a double-double, leading Kansas State to a 75-60 victory over LSU on Saturday.

LSU outshot Kansas State 59%-52% in the first half but trailed 42-34 at the break. Tylor Perry and Kaluma opened the second half with 3-pointers for K-State to keep the pressure on LSU. Later, an 8-0 run by the Wildcats pushed the lead to 56-39 near the 14-minute mark.

LSU fought back and an 11-0 run got the Tigers within three points near the 10-minute mark. At that point, the teams that shot better than 50% in the first half both went ice cold. In the next eight minutes, K-State made three baskets and LSU one, leaving the Wildcats with a 67-57 lead with two minutes to go. K-State outscored LSU 13-3 over those final two minutes, including the final six points of the game.

Kaluma had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-2). Perry had 14 points and six assists, and Will McNair Jr. scored 13 points. Carter had eight rebounds.

Jordan Wright scored 19 points and Jalen Reed added 12 for LSU (5-4).

The game was LSU’s first nonconference homecourt matchup against a Power Six team since December 2015. Earlier this season, the Tigers played at Syracuse and vs. Wake Forest at a neutral site.

This was the Wildcats’ first true road game of the season (they’ve played three games at neutral sites).

K-State and LSU will play in Manhattan, Kansas, next season.

Meanwhile, LSU hosts Alabama State on Wednesday and Kansas State will host Nebraska on Sunday.

