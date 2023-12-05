Carlson, Utah Utes to host Ford, Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Utes (5-2) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Utes (5-2)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -22.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Utah for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Utes are 3-0 on their home court. Utah ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.8.

The Thunderbirds have gone 0-4 away from home. Southern Utah is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah averages 80.7 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 76.7 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 74.3 points per game, 3.9 more than the 70.4 Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 51.4% for Utah.

Zion Young is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 13.9 points for Southern Utah.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

