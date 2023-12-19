Carlson and Utah host Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (4-8) at Utah Utes (8-2) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces the Bellarmine…

Bellarmine Knights (4-8) at Utah Utes (8-2)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces the Bellarmine Knights after Branden Carlson scored 26 points in Utah’s 76-62 win against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Utes are 6-0 on their home court. Utah has a 7-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Knights are 1-6 on the road. Bellarmine ranks eighth in the ASUN scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Bash Wieland averaging 9.5.

Utah makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Bellarmine has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 50.5% for Utah.

Wieland is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.