Carlson and Utah host Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (4-8) at Utah Utes (8-2) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -19; over/under…

Bellarmine Knights (4-8) at Utah Utes (8-2)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -19; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces the Bellarmine Knights after Branden Carlson scored 26 points in Utah’s 76-62 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Utes are 6-0 in home games. Utah averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Knights are 1-6 in road games. Bellarmine is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

Utah scores 80.2 points, 12.0 more per game than the 68.2 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Utah.

Garrett Tipton is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 9.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.