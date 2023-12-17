Cardet leads Chicago State against UT Rio Grande Valley after 28-point showing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8, 0-2 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (5-9) Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8, 0-2 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (5-9)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 28 points in Chicago State’s 63-62 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Cougars are 1-5 in home games. Chicago State leads the DI Independent with 65.6 points and is shooting 41.1%.

The Vaqueros are 1-3 on the road. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the WAC scoring 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Elliott averaging 12.0.

Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 79.7 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Chicago State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardet is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Cougars. Noble Crawford is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Ahren Freeman is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Sherman Brashear is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

