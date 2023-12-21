Canisius visits High Point following Benham’s 21-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5, 1-1 MAAC) at High Point Panthers (9-4) High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5, 1-1 MAAC) at High Point Panthers (9-4)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Trae Benham scored 21 points in High Point’s 74-63 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Panthers have gone 6-0 in home games. High Point scores 85.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Golden Griffins are 1-3 in road games. Canisius has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

High Point makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Canisius averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 18.6 points and four assists for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Tre Dinkins averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Siem Uijtendaal is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.