Canisius visits Benham and High Point

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5, 1-1 MAAC) at High Point Panthers (9-4)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Canisius Golden Griffins after Trae Benham scored 21 points in High Point’s 74-63 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Panthers are 6-0 on their home court. High Point is fifth in the Big South with 13.1 assists per game led by Duke Miles averaging 4.0.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-3 away from home. Canisius is fourth in the MAAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 2.9.

High Point makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Canisius averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for High Point.

Mitchell is averaging 12.6 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

