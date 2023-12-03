Canisius takes on Saint Peter’s following Dinkins’ 21-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3, 1-0 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Tre Dinkins scored 21 points in Canisius’ 93-73 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Golden Griffins are 2-0 in home games. Canisius is sixth in the MAAC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Frank Mitchell averaging 9.0.

The Peacocks have gone 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s allows 66.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Canisius averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 62.8 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 73.8 Canisius gives up to opponents.

The Golden Griffins and Peacocks face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siem Uijtendaal is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Golden Griffins. Dinkins is averaging 14.5 points for Canisius.

Michael Houge is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 10.2 points for Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

