Canisius defeats Quinnipiac 93-73

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tre Dinkins’ 21 points helped Canisius defeat Quinnipiac 93-73 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tre Dinkins’ 21 points helped Canisius defeat Quinnipiac 93-73 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener.

Dinkins added five rebounds and five assists for the Golden Griffins (5-3). Siem Uijtendaal added 20 points while shooting 8 for 17, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds and three steals. TJ Gadsden had 17 points and shot 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Bobcats (5-2) were led in scoring by Alexis Reyes, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Paul Otieno added 12 points for Quinnipiac. Richie Springs also had nine points.

These two teams both play Sunday. Canisius hosts Saint Peter’s and Quinnipiac visits Niagara.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.