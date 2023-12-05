Campbell visits Huffman and Davidson

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) at Davidson Wildcats (5-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) at Davidson Wildcats (5-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Campbell Fighting Camels after Grant Huffman scored 20 points in Davidson’s 82-73 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Davidson is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Camels are 0-3 on the road. Campbell is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Davidson scores 71.8 points, 8.3 more per game than the 63.5 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. David Skogman is shooting 56.3% and averaging 14.0 points for Davidson.

Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 9.8 points for Campbell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.