Campbell plays Saint Francis (PA) after Dell’Orso’s 21-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -3.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 21 points in Campbell’s 83-76 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Red Flash have gone 2-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Camels are 0-4 on the road. Campbell leads the CAA allowing just 62.8 points per game while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.8% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Wilborn is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Red Flash. Bobby Rosenberger III is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Dell’Orso averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Laurynas Vaistaras is shooting 50.0% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.