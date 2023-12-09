Campbell and Northern Iowa host Toledo

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6, 0-2 MVC) at Toledo Rockets (4-4) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets…

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6, 0-2 MVC) at Toledo Rockets (4-4)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -3.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays the Toledo Rockets after Trey Campbell scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 78-73 victory over the Richmond Spiders.

The Rockets are 2-1 on their home court. Toledo is the top team in the MAC with 38.8 points in the paint led by Ra’Heim Moss averaging 10.7.

The Panthers are 0-3 in road games. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Toledo makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Northern Iowa’s 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (50.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moss is shooting 53.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.6 points for Toledo.

Campbell is shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.7 points. Nate Heise is averaging 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Northern Iowa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

