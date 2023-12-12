Calvin leads Wright State against Western Kentucky after 20-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) at Wright State Raiders (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) at Wright State Raiders (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Trey Calvin scored 20 points in Wright State’s 81-62 win against the Bethel (IN) Pilots.

The Raiders are 2-1 in home games. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Brandon Noel leads the Raiders with 6.4 boards.

The Hilltoppers are 2-1 in road games. Western Kentucky scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Wright State makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Western Kentucky averages 81.0 points per game, 2.2 more than the 78.8 Wright State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is shooting 48.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Raiders. Andrew Welage is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Wright State.

Don McHenry is averaging 13.6 points for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 10.9 points for Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

