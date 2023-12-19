Calvin leads Wright State against Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Wright State Raiders (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Wright State Raiders (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -12; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trey Calvin scored 34 points in Wright State’s 91-84 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Raiders have gone 2-2 in home games. Wright State ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Braun averaging 2.9.

The RedHawks are 1-4 on the road. Miami (OH) has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

Wright State averages 81.6 points, 11.7 more per game than the 69.9 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Wright State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is shooting 49.7% and averaging 22.4 points for the Raiders. Andrew Welage is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Wright State.

Darweshi Hunter is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the RedHawks. Evan Ipsaro is averaging 8.3 points for Miami (OH).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

