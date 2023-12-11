Calvin and Wright State host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) at Wright State Raiders (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) at Wright State Raiders (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Trey Calvin scored 20 points in Wright State’s 81-62 victory against the Bethel (IN) Pilots.

The Raiders have gone 2-1 at home. Wright State scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 2-1 on the road. Western Kentucky scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Wright State averages 81.3 points, 8.4 more per game than the 72.9 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky’s 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Tanner Holden is shooting 51.1% and averaging 14.4 points for Wright State.

Don McHenry is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

