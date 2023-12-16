Live Radio
Caldwell’s 23 lead SE Louisiana over Murray State 61-55

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 6:32 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Nick Caldwell scored 23 points as SE Louisiana beat Murray State 61-55 on Saturday night.

Caldwell also added nine rebounds for the Lions (3-8). Roger McFarlane scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Kam Burton finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Quincy Anderson led the way for the Racers (3-7) with 15 points. Rob Perry added 12 points for Murray State. Justin Morgan also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

