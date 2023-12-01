Caldwell leads SE Louisiana against LSU after 23-point performance

SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) at LSU Tigers (4-3) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14;…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) at LSU Tigers (4-3)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays the LSU Tigers after Nick Caldwell scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 101-55 win over the SUNO Knights.

The Tigers are 2-1 on their home court. LSU is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 0-3 in road games. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

LSU is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 73.9 points per game, 4.9 more than the 69.0 LSU gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Baker is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan Wright is averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for LSU.

Roger McFarlane is averaging 15 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Caldwell is averaging 11.4 points for SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

