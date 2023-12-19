Caldwell and SE Louisiana host Grambling

Grambling Tigers (2-8) at SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the…

Grambling Tigers (2-8) at SE Louisiana Lions (3-8)

Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the Grambling Tigers after Nick Caldwell scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 61-55 win over the Murray State Racers.

The Lions are 2-0 on their home court. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Caldwell averaging 1.6.

The Tigers are 0-6 on the road. Grambling gives up 79.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.1 points per game.

SE Louisiana is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roscoe Eastmond is averaging 6.6 points and four assists for the Lions. Caldwell is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.5 points for the Tigers. Jalen Johnson is averaging 10.0 points for Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

