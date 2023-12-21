Cal Poly takes on Omaha, seeks to end 4-game skid

Omaha Mavericks (6-6) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-8) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks…

Omaha Mavericks (6-6) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-8)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly comes into the matchup with Omaha as losers of four in a row.

The Mustangs have gone 2-1 at home. Cal Poly is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks are 0-5 on the road. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit League with 10.7 assists per game led by Frankie Fidler averaging 2.4.

Cal Poly is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is averaging 10.4 points for the Mustangs. Kobe Sanders is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Marquel Sutton is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.