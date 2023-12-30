Cal Poly plays UC Davis after Sanders’ 33-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -11; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays the UC Davis Aggies after Kobe Sanders scored 33 points in Cal Poly’s 83-73 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies are 4-3 on their home court. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West in team defense, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Mustangs are 0-1 in Big West play. Cal Poly allows 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

UC Davis is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

The Aggies and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is shooting 44.3% and averaging 20.6 points for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Joel Armotrading is averaging 5.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Sanders is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

