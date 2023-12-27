Cal Poly hosts CSU Northridge after Sanders’ 30-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Kobe Sanders scored 30 points in Cal Poly’s 66-53 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Mustangs are 3-1 in home games. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Quentin Jones averaging 3.8.

The Matadors have gone 4-2 away from home. CSU Northridge averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Cal Poly scores 65.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 69.6 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Cal Poly allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 10.7 points. Sanders is shooting 47.2% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Jared Barnett is averaging 3.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Matadors. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 17.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Matadors: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.