Cal Poly hosts Coward and Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7)

San Luis Obispo, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Cedric Coward scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 103-34 win against the Portland Bible Wildcats.

The Mustangs have gone 2-0 in home games. Cal Poly averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 1-6 on the road. Eastern Washington ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Coward averaging 6.2.

Cal Poly is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cal Poly allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 10.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 34.0% for Cal Poly.

Jake Kyman averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Coward is averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

