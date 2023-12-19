Cal hosts UCSD following Tyson’s 22-point game

UCSD Tritons (6-5) at California Golden Bears (3-7) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the UCSD…

UCSD Tritons (6-5) at California Golden Bears (3-7)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the UCSD Tritons after Jaylon Tyson scored 22 points in Cal’s 88-78 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Golden Bears have gone 3-2 at home. Cal is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 76.5 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Tritons are 1-3 in road games. UCSD is eighth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Tshimanga averaging 2.0.

Cal averages 76.5 points, 8.6 more per game than the 67.9 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 77.4 points per game, 0.6 more than the 76.8 Cal gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers for Cal.

Bryce Pope averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.