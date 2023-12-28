Cal hosts Love and No. 4 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (9-2) at California Golden Bears (4-7) Berkeley, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits…

Arizona Wildcats (9-2) at California Golden Bears (4-7)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits the California Golden Bears after Caleb Love scored 26 points in Arizona’s 96-95 overtime loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Golden Bears have gone 4-2 at home. Cal is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 away from home. Arizona averages 92.5 points and has outscored opponents by 22.2 points per game.

Cal averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.0 per game Arizona allows. Arizona has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Wildcats square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is averaging 19.4 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 16.9 points and 10.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal.

Kylan Boswell is averaging 12 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Love is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 89.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.