Cal hosts Love and No. 4 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (9-2) at California Golden Bears (4-7) Berkeley, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under…

Arizona Wildcats (9-2) at California Golden Bears (4-7)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona plays the California Golden Bears after Caleb Love scored 26 points in Arizona’s 96-95 overtime loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Golden Bears have gone 4-2 in home games. Cal is seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 37.6 rebounds. Fardaws Aimaq paces the Golden Bears with 10.7 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 away from home. Arizona has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Cal averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.0 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Cal gives up.

The Golden Bears and Wildcats meet Friday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Aimaq is averaging 17.0 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal.

Love is shooting 39.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 89.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.