Cal Baptist hosts Chicago State after Daniels’ 32-point game

Chicago State Cougars (7-10) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4, 1-1 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -11; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the Chicago State Cougars after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 32 points in Cal Baptist’s 73-70 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Lancers are 5-3 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 3-4 in road games. Chicago State is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

Cal Baptist is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Cal Baptist has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Wesley Cardet Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

