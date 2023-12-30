Caitlin Clark sets Big Ten career assist record in No. 4 Iowa women’s 94-71 win over Minnesota

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the Big Ten’s all-time assist leader and the fourth-ranked Iowa women beat…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the Big Ten’s all-time assist leader and the fourth-ranked Iowa women beat Minnesota 94-71 on Saturday.

Clark had 10 assists, giving her 904 in her career. She also scored 35 points. Hannah Stuelke added 19 points for Iowa (13-1, 2-0 Big Ten).

Clark, who recorded her sixth double-double of the season and 49th of her career, moved into fifth place all-time on the NCAA Division I career scoring list with 3,149 points. She also became the first Division I player — man or woman — to have 3,000-plus points, 900 or more assists and 800 or more rebounds in a career.

Amaya Battle had 16 points for Minnesota (11-2, 1-1). Mara Braun had 15 points and Sophie Hart added 13.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 73, EAST CAROLINA 36

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points and 10 rebounds and South Carolina beat East Carolina.

Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (12-0) in their final test before jumping into Southeastern Conference play.

Danae McNeal, the leading scorer for ECU (7-4), came in averaging 19.5 points. But she missed her first eight shots and finished with five points on 2-for-16 shooting.

NO. 2 UCLA 71, NO. 6 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and UCLA defeated Southern California in a battle of unbeaten crosstown rivals, despite 27 points and 11 rebounds from JuJu Watkins at a sold out Pauley Pavilion.

Lauren Betts had 15 points and eight rebounds while Kiki Rice scored 12 for the Bruins (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12), who beat the Trojans for the ninth straight time.

McKenzie Forbes scored 23 for the Trojans (10-1, 0-1) and Rayah Marshall pulled down 14 rebounds.

It was the first ranked matchup between the rivals since 1985 and the first since March 1981 where both have been in the top 10.

NO. 10 BAYLOR 85, NO. 5 TEXAS 79

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jada Walker scored 19 points and Baylor opened Big 12 conference play with a win over Texas, which played its first game without injured point guard Rori Harmon.

The Bears (12-0) also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Dre’Una Edwards. Baylor has won 14 in a row at Texas (13-1) in a rivalry that won’t see as many matchups once the Longhorns leave for the Southeastern Conference after this season.

Texas freshman Madison Booker had 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in taking over the point-guard duties for Harmon, who was lost for the season when she tore a knee ligament in practice this week.

NO. 7 LSU 110, JACKSONVILLE 68

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Aneesah Morrow and Flau’jae Johnson scored 20 points each as LSU had six players score in double figures and beat Jacksonville.

Angel Reese had 17 points and a season-high 20 rebounds and Morrow had 10 rebounds for LSU (13-1).

Mikaylah Williams added 17 points, Aalyah Del Rosario scored 14 and Hailey Van Lith had 11.

Guard Edyn Battle led Jacksonville (4-9) with 17 points.

LSU hit a season-high 40 free throws and tied a season-best 52 free-throw attempts.

NO. 8 COLORADO 76, NO. 12 UTAH 65

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jaylyn Sherrod had a career-high 34 points, Aaronette Vonleh scored 18 and Colorado rode a strong finish to a win over Utah in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Sara-Rose Smith added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado (11-1).

Alissa Pili scored 27 points to lead Utah (10-3). No other player scored in double figures for the Utes, who were held to a season low in points. All three of the Utes’ losses this season have come against ranked teams.

NO. 11 KANSAS STATE 66, CINCINNATI 41

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gabby Gregory had 12 of her 17 points in the second quarter when Kansas State took control and the Wildcats coasted to a win over Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati.

Zyanna Walker added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Wildcats, who are 13-1 for the fifth time in school history. Ayoka Lee had eight rebounds, making her just the second Wildcat to ever reach 1,000 boards.

Jillian Hayes had 14 points and nine rebounds for Cincinnati (8-4), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.

MICHIGAN 69, NO. 17 OHIO STATE 60

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Laila Phelia scored a career-high 26 points and Michigan pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat rival Ohio State.

Lauren Hansen, a graduate transfer from Missouri, finished with 17 points for Michigan (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten).

Ohio State (10-3, 1-1) made just three of its last 11 shots in the final five minutes.

Celeste Taylor scored 16 points to lead Ohio State (10-3, 1-1) and Taylor Thierry scored 15.

NO. 21 CREIGHTON 67, ST. JOHN’S 56

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 20 points, Kennedy Townsend added a career-high 14 off the bench and Creighton beat St. John’s.

Molly Mogensen added 10 points for Creighton (10-2, 1-1 Big East). Jensen had six assists, Townsend had six rebounds, and Mallory Brake contributed four steals.

Jillian Archer had 19 points for St. John’s (7-7, 1-1) and Unique Drake had 16 points.

NO. 23 TCU 81, BYU 67

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Madison Connor had 21 points and TCU pulled away to beat BYU in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

TCU (14-0) has won 14 straight to open a season for the first time in Horned Frogs basketball history.

Jaden Owens added 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for TCU. Agnes Emma-Nnopu had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Kailey Woolston led BYU (10-4) with 15 points and Amari Whiting added 13 points, six assist and five rebounds in the Cougars first conference game as a member of the Big 12.

NO. 25 WEST VIRGINIA 85, KANSAS 60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jordan Harrison had a career-high 21 points, Kyah Watson had a double-double and West Virginia opened Big 12 Conference play with a win over Kansas.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 13 points for West Virginia (12-0), which is ranked for the first time since 2021. Watson had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points for the Jayhawks (7-5), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Taiyanna Jackson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

