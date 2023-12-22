Butler visits Carter and Providence

Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Devin Carter scored 22 points in Providence’s 72-57 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Friars have gone 9-0 at home. Providence averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. Butler is fifth in the Big East with 16.0 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.4.

Providence makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Butler averages 20.8 more points per game (83.8) than Providence gives up (63.0).

The Friars and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Pierre Brooks is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.