Butler takes on Georgetown, seeks 6th straight home win

Georgetown Hoyas (7-4) at Butler Bulldogs (9-2)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs take on Georgetown.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. Butler scores 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Hoyas are 1-1 on the road. Georgetown is sixth in the Big East scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Butler averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 6.5 more points per game (76.6) than Butler gives up to opponents (70.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is shooting 51.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

Supreme Cook is averaging 10.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hoyas. Jayden Epps is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

