Butler takes home win streak into matchup with Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (7-4) at Butler Bulldogs (9-2)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Georgetown trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Butler is third in the Big East with 40.2 points per game in the paint led by Jahmyl Telfort averaging 8.2.

The Hoyas are 1-1 on the road. Georgetown averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Butler averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Butler allows.

The Bulldogs and Hoyas meet Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Telfort is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Butler.

Jayden Epps is averaging 18.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

