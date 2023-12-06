Butler scores 24 as Central Michigan beats Valparaiso 71-67

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Derrick Butler scored 24 points as Central Michigan beat Valparaiso 71-67 on Wednesday night. Butler…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Derrick Butler scored 24 points as Central Michigan beat Valparaiso 71-67 on Wednesday night.

Butler also added six rebounds for the Chippewas (3-5). Markus Harding scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Anthony Pritchard and Brian Taylor finished with 12 points.

The Beacons (4-5) were led by Isaiah Stafford, who posted 23 points. Sherman Weatherspoon IV added 13 points for Valparaiso. Jaxon Edwards also recorded eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Central Michigan visits Creighton and Valparaiso travels to play Virginia Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.