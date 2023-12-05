Burton, Notre Dame Fighting Irish to host Hubbard, Western Michigan Broncos

Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -10.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Notre Dame and Western Michigan face off.

The Fighting Irish are 2-1 in home games. Notre Dame is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 0-2 on the road. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Crump averaging 4.6.

Notre Dame’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Notre Dame.

Seth Hubbard is averaging 15.7 points for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for Western Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

