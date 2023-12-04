Burton, Notre Dame Fighting Irish to host Hubbard and the Western Michigan Broncos

Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces Notre Dame for a non-conference matchup.

The Fighting Irish have gone 2-1 in home games. Notre Dame allows 66.1 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 0-2 away from home. Western Michigan has a 0-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Notre Dame averages 61.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 70.1 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 6.9 points for Notre Dame.

Seth Hubbard is averaging 15.7 points for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 9.4 points for Western Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

