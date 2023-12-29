Burton leads Notre Dame against Virginia after 21-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after Markus Burton scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 60-56 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Fighting Irish are 4-3 on their home court. Notre Dame has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 against conference opponents. Virginia is 10-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.2 turnovers per game.

Notre Dame averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Cavaliers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc. Burton is shooting 38.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Reece Beekman is shooting 48.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

