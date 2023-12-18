Burton and Notre Dame take on the Citadel Bulldogs in non-conference play

Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on Notre Dame for a non-conference matchup.

The Fighting Irish are 3-2 on their home court. Notre Dame is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-4 away from home. Citadel is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Notre Dame’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Citadel allows. Citadel has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. J.R. Konieczny is averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for Notre Dame.

AJ Smith is averaging 16.6 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

