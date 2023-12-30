Burton and Notre Dame host Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9.5; over/under is 116.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after Markus Burton scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 60-56 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Fighting Irish are 4-3 in home games. Notre Dame is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Virginia has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Notre Dame averages 62.6 points, 8.1 more per game than the 54.5 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 66.8 points per game, 0.2 more than the 66.6 Notre Dame gives up to opponents.

The Fighting Irish and Cavaliers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. J.R. Konieczny is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Isaac McKneely is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 11.2 points. Reece Beekman is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

