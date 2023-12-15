Burton and Notre Dame host Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Markus Burton scored 20 points in Notre Dame’s 78-59 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Fighting Irish have gone 3-1 in home games. Notre Dame allows 67.3 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Hoyas have gone 0-1 away from home. Georgetown is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Notre Dame averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 52.5% for Notre Dame.

Jayden Epps is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for Georgetown.

