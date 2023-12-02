Live Radio
Burns scores 18, Youngstown State knocks off Robert Morris 71-57

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 4:39 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Damiree Burns scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Youngstown State defeat Robert Morris 71-57 on Saturday.

Brett Thompson scored 17 and added six rebounds for the Penguins (5-3). Ziggy Reid finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Colonials (2-6) were led by Stephaun Walker, who recorded 20 points and nine rebounds. Robert Morris also got 15 points from Markeese Hastings and 10 points from Justice Williams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

