Burford has 22 in Illinois State’s 85-64 win over Southeast Missouri State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Darius Burford’s 22 points helped Illinois State defeat Southeast Missouri State 85-64 on Thursday night.

Burford shot 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Redbirds (8-4). Kendall Lewis scored 18 points while going 6 of 6 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Johnny Kinziger had nine points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Redhawks (4-8) were led by Adam Larson, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Braxton Stacker added 11 points for Southeast Missouri State. Dylan Branson also had eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

